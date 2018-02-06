Peter McVerry Trust to extend 'Housing First' scheme to Limerick and Kildare

Homelessness charity the Peter McVerry Trust has announced it plans to double the number of homeless people being offered their own homes under its 'Housing First' project.

The scheme offers people at risk of rough sleeping a home rather than a hostel.

60 people will now benefit from the scheme, which will also expand to Kildare and Limerick.

35 housing units are being added this year to mark the organisation's 35th year in operation.

Pat Doyle, who is CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, says the 'Housing First' model has been proven to work internationally.

"Housing First offers some of the most vulnerable and complex housing first and then gives the wraparound supports," he said.

"International guidelines would say that it has an 85% success rate so those coming into housing and given a key to the door with the right supports have an 85% chance of holding down that tenancy."

