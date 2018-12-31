Peter Casey to make announcement 'shortly' on his political career

Peter Casey has said that, as far as he is concerned, his life in politics is not over.

The former Presidential candidate said he will be making an announcement shortly.

Speaking to Highland Radio, Mr Casey would not say whether or not his focus would be on Europe or the Dáil, but he did say his French is better than his Irish.

Mr Casey said: "I mean I do think that the whole European experiment needs to be looked at. Our two biggest trading partners are America and the United Kingdom, those two together account for 40% (of our trade).

"If you take the UK out of Europe, we'd be less than 33% of our trade goes to Europe.

"I'll be making an announcement fairly shortly, I think it's safe to say that my French is much better than my Gaelic."