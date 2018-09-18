Peter Casey secures third nomination for presidency

By David Raleigh

Former Dragon’s Den star Peter Casey has gained the support of Limerick City and County Council this afternoon to secure his third nomination for the presidency.

Mr Casey was proposed by Fianna Fáil's Michael Collins and seconded by Fine Gael's Michael Sheehan.

Casey and four other candidates addressed councillors at the joint local authority's headquarters, including burlesque performer, Sarah Louise Mulligan, well-known journalist Gemma O’Doherty, Marie Goretti Moylan, and John O’Hare.

He got 21 votes and Ms O'Doherty got three votes while there were eight abstentions.

The Council's Fianna Fáil party leader, Michael Collins, said before the votes were cast: “The party haven't made a decision as a party, but I am the party leader and I have a personal opinion, and I quite like Peter Casey as one of the last candidates standing.

“He's a self-made businessman; he has made it and lost it twice. I think he should be on the presidential ticket. He may have something to offer.

“There is no party line. It's up to each individual party member to do what they see fit. There's no whip, but, there are quite a few in the group that will be supporting my nomination.”

Each candidate was afforded 10 minutes to address the council, and, take part in a brief five-minute question and answer session with councillors.

Addressing councillors Sarah Louise Mulligan, said she was not afraid to admit she was "a huge President Trump supporter".

Ms Mulligan told councillors she would focus on important social issues, if she was elected president.

“I would focus on child abuse; suicide; elder abuse; homelessness. I’m a pro-life supporter and I would set up crisis pregnancy centres,” she added.

Ms Mulligan accused the media of showing “bias” to other candidates.

“The media are making me out to be a silly Marylyn Monroe impersonator with no intellect. I’m an intelligent person," she said.

Ms Mulligan claimed the “presidential position has lost touch with everyday people”.

“I am an everyday Irish person. We need a president who is in touch with the most vulnerable in society.” “I know what its like to be lonely, I know what its like to be lost.” “I’ve been laughed at all my life."

She added: "If I went into politics I’d set up my own party. I’m a conservative and I’m surrounded by liberals every day. We need more balance.”

Former Fianna Fáil mayor, Cllr Kevin Sheehan confirmed he was voting for Michael D Higgins.

“Stand by your man is what I say. I'll be voting for Michael D Higgins. He’s a Limerick man, and he’s done a great job,” Mr Sheahan added.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Hourigan also hinted he would be supporting Mr Higgins.