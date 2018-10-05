Peter Casey dismisses one-word descriptions of other presidential candidates as tongue-in-cheek

Peter Casey has said he was not thinking straight when he called Sean Gallagher "bald".

He was recently asked to describe each candidate in one word.

The Dragons Den star also said "small" for Michael D Higgins and "cute" for Gavin Duffy.

Mr Casey said: "Well I was a little hijacked by that question, I wasn't thinking straight and it was a little bit tongue-in-cheek.

"I think that all the candidates are very strong, I think they have all demonstrated that they have good agendas and platforms."

The Dragons Den star also said the President has not done anything memorable.

Mr Casey is confident that he is in with a good chance of being elected.

So much so that he said he intends to run again in seven years but as the incumbent.

The Independent candidate was critical of Michael D Higgins this afternoon, saying he does not believe he has inspired in his role.

"The only thing that I've heard with Michael D is that he was very good with the Queen. I don't really give him points for meeting the Queen - Peter Casey

He said: "He hasn't done anything bad but he hasn't inspired the presidency."

Mr Casey reiterated his plans to establish a birthright programme to bring tourists to Ireland and claimed that he has no budget for his campaign.