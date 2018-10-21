Person rescued from Dublin's River Liffey

A person has been rescued from the River Liffey in Dublin this morning.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade, units from Tara St and Phibsborough were tasked to the incident.

The person was pulled from the water conscious and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this stage.

Swift Water Rescue crews from HQ and Phibsborough have rescued a person from the #Liffey. The person was taken from the water conscious and taken to hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/WrfSd3Tal5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 21, 2018

