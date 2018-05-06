Person rescued from Cork's River Lee
A search operation on the River Lee in Cork has been stood down after a person was recovered alive.
The alarm was raised just after 1pm this afternoon when an individual entered the water near Carrigrohane.
Units of Cork City and County fire services, along with gardaí and the Coast Guard Helicopter were all involved in the search.
The person has since been located and is now receiving the required medical treatment.
- Digital Desk
