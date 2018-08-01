Permanent TSB criticised for selling non-performing mortgages worth €1.3bn to vulture fund

Permanent TSB is being criticised for selling off non-performing mortgages worth €1.3bn to a vulture fund.

Permanent TSB.

Nearly 7,500 of the loans are for family homes.

The opposition has called on Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to insist that Start Mortgages appear before the Finance Committee to outline its plans for the loan book.

Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath says he is concerned about the sale.

He said: "You would have to be worried for some of the customers whose loan has been sold to start mortgages. Who were a subprime lender when they were lending, they are no longer lending, they are now working out mortgage books.

They are now owned by Loanstar which is a very large US so-called vulture fund which has so far completely refused to engage with the Oireachtas.

