'People with Down Syndrome very much to the forefront of terminations,' says Disability Voices for Life

A group representing parents of children with Down Syndrome says they will not be silenced.

It follows concerns raised over the use of images of people with Down's Syndrome in a billboard campaign poster during the abortion debate.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin is among those who say it is inappropriate.

Micheal O'Dowd of the new group Disability Voices for Life says they will not hide their children away and will continue to make their feelings known during the lead up to the referendum.

He said: "People with Down Syndrome, people with disabilities are very much to the forefront of terminations that are taking place across Europe.

"It seems to me that Europe is almost sleepwalking into a situation where people with Down Syndrome will no longer be visible."

