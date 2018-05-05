People urged to stay safe on roads and in the water this Bank Holiday weekend

Motorists and people taking to the water throughout the Bank Holiday weekend have been advised to stay safe.

Gardaí have warned that they will be out in force this weekend, with 87 extra officers appointed to the Road Policing Units throughout the country.

They ask people not to drive under the influence, to belt up and put the mobile phone away.

The RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard have also issued a joint call for people to stay safe on the water.

Warmer weather and brighter evenings will see more people spending time outdoors this weekend but rescue teams want to remind people that water temperatures are still very cold.

