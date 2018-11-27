People urged to reach out to elderly who may be feeling isolated

Elderly people who are feeling isolated or lonely are being urged to contact the charity ALONE.

There are more than 100,000 older people who are lonely in Ireland which experts say is every bit as harmful to your health as smoking, drinking and obesity.

People are being asked to check in on their elderly neighbours or relatives this Christmas.

CEO Sean Moynihan says the days can be long when you are on your own.

"Over 80s spend 80% of their time on their own houses. Its a really long day and if we don't reach in its is very hard for them ... to reach out.

"People need to realise ... people in their own communities may be struggling at this time of the year ... and we need to include them."

Digital Desk