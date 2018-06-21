People urged to be 'sun-smart' as temperatures expected to soar

People are being urged to be 'sun-smart' ahead of a predicted heatwave.

Met Éireann says the weekend will see temperatures soar to at least 24 degrees.

The solar UV index is particularly high tomorrow.

Marie Keating Foundation CEO Liz Yeates is a skin cancer survivor and says people should put on sunscreen when out and about.

"The sun-smart code entails a number of steps to be safe in the sun," said Ms Yeates.

"The first is that you should always wear sunscreen and we recommend you applying that about 20 to 30 minutes before you go out into the sun.

"We recommend anything above a factor 30, so ideally as high as possible and you should also reapply that every two hours."

Predictions suggest the upcoming period of good weather may get close to record levels.

The current record is 33. 3 degrees, which was set in Kilkenny in 1887.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has said the West may get the best of the weather.

He said: "If we get a south-east or easterly breeze it might actually be a bit further west would see the top temperatures.

- Digital Desk