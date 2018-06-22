People urged to be safe in the sun as temperatures set to soar into high 20s

People are being urged to be safe in the sun this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 24 degrees over the weekend and continue to rise next week, reaching as far as 29 degrees in parts.

The current record is 33.3 degrees, which was set in Kilkenny in 1887.

The fine conditions are set to extend into next week.

Solar UV index for tomorrow Saturday: High countrywide. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2018

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland - affecting almost 11,000 Irish people annually.

The Irish Cancer Society is warning that too much exposure to the sun can lead to skin cancer.

Cancer Prevention Manager, Kevin O’Hagan has these tips in order to be 'SunSafe'.

He said: "The most important thing is that people can seek shade as often as possible, and avoid direct sunlight between 11pm and 3pm.

"Cover up using a hat or long sleeves and wearing sunglasses is also very important.

"Sunscreen is very important; it won't provide 100% protection for your skin but it's important to use a high factor of 30 or higher."

- Digital Desk