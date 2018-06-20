People should not be drinking wine while children held in cages, says Irish immigration lawyer

An Irish immigration lawyer working in the states says America should not be celebrated here on July 4.

It is in response to Donald Trump's clampdown on illegal immigration which has seen children torn away from their parents on the US/Mexico border.

A party takes place at the US Ambassador to Ireland's residence in the Phoenix Park every year.

But Irish attorney Fiona McEntee has said people should not be drinking wine while children are being held in cages.

She said: "We're here today to ask the Irish politicians not to participate in any type celebration of July 4 here in our backyard at the US embassy.

"They have a duty to use the voice that they have in opposing this policy."

- Digital Desk