People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

Irish people are living longer, healthier lives but access to healthcare remains an issue, a new report has found.

Figures published by the Department of Health indicate life expectancy has increased by almost two-and-a-half years since 2006.

Over the past decade, three months per year on average has been added to Irish life expectancy. The average age is now 83.6 years for women and 79.9 years for men.

The life expectancy gap between men and women has narrowed from 5.6 years to 3.7 years.

People are living longer, but we need to ensure they live well

The report also found Irish men are living longer than their European counterparts.

Much of the improvement in life expectancy has been attributed to significant reductions in major causes of death such as circulatory system diseases and cancer.

Since 2008, mortality rates from stroke and pneumonia have each dropped by almost 40%, while deaths by suicide have reduced by 26% and from breast cancer by 16%.

Overall, the country’s mortality rate has reduced by almost 15% in the past 10 years.

The survey, which tracks key health trends, also found waiting times for operations and procedures were down.

The number of patients waiting for more than nine months for an in-patient or day-case procedure has fallen by 5,300 or 24% since October 2017.

Some 15,538 people are now waiting for such procedures.

But it also highlighted the challenges that persist in the timely and efficient access to healthcare across the population.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “People are living longer, but we need to ensure they live well.

“In order to be able to provide high quality services as our population continues to age, we need to have the ability to assess the performance of the health system in a way that ensures that valuable and finite health care resources are used in the most efficient way possible, and that people can access high quality care in a reasonable time.

“The main aim of any performance assessment should be to improve the health status of the population, with people continuing to live longer, healthier lives.”

He added: “These reports help us shape the way we plan our health service into the future.”

- Press Association