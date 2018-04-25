People in Ireland 'have strong track record of tax compliance'

New statistics show that people in Ireland are very compliant when it comes to paying our taxes.

Revenue collected over €50bn in taxes, duties and levies in 2017.

There were compliance rates of over 90% among taxpayers and businesses.

Revenue Commissioner Gerry Harrahill said that Irish people are good at paying their taxes.

"There's a very strong track record of timely compliance," he said.

"We work on the basis that people are interested in doing it, doing it right, and our primary focus is obviously to focus on making it as easy as possible.

"And then for those that don't, we obviously have our compliance intervention programmes to follow through on those."

- Digital desk