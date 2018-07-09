People from 116 countries to attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park

People from 116 countries are represented in the bookings for the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Organisers of the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) last night revealed all 500,000 tickets are booked out for the Mass in August.

Pope Francis will be the principal celebrant at the service, on what will be the closing mass of WMOF 2018.

Media and Communications Manager Brenda Drumm says there is a broad range of people represented in the bookings.

"What we can see at the moment is that there are 116 countries represented in the bookings for the tickets for mass in Phoenix Park," she said.

We can see that about 15,000 people are coming from overseas.

"46% of all of those who booked tickets for the final mass gave their address as being in Dublin or the greater Dublin area.

"The balance of the bookings seems to be spread very evenly across the rest of the country."

Ms Drumm added she believes the event has sold out due to the Pope's popularity.

"He's a Pope who's really popular," she said.

"We know he's someone that people are very moved by in terms of what he does and what he says about family, about other social justice issues.

With six weeks to go, we have a situation where we don't have any tickets left for any of the formal and large-scale public events that Pope Francis will be present for while he's here.

Digital Desk