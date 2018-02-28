People could face penalty points for driving with a metre of cyclists

People could soon face penalty points for driving too close to cyclists.

The Transport Minister announced his plans to make it an offence to drive within one metre of a cyclist on roads with a 50kmp/h limit or less.

That rises to 1.5 metres on roads where there are higher speed limits.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said that he has decided to go ahead with the law, despite an RSA report that raised some issues with the policy.

"There was huge opposition to it," he said.

"And the RSA actually doesn't come down against it, at all, quite the opposite.

"The RSA produces a very balanced summary of what happened in New Zealand, and in Queensland, and in the United States, and it points out the pitfalls, but it says quite clearly that there are huge advantages here as well."

