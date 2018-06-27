People Before Profit want all TDs to give up business interests once elected

People Before Profit wants to force all TDs to give up their business interests when they get elected.

The party's Bríd Smith say it is unfair to have vested interests while sitting in the Dáil.

Her comments follow the fraud conviction of businessman and politician Michael Lowry yesterday.

He was fined €15,000 for tax offences, but has retained his Dáil seat.

Deputy Smith wants a rule change to ensure that all politicians are impartial.

"We have vested interests of landlords, of business people, of barristers, of all sorts of professions who continue to carry out being the professionals and the business interests that they are while they are politicians and I don't think that that's good enough anymore.

"I think there has to be a separation in the outside world once you're in parliament."

