People are 'right to be angry' over green bin payments, says Consumers' Association

The Consumers' Association says people are right to be angry over being forced to pay for the collection of their green bins.

Greyhound Recycling is the latest company to start charging people to collect their recycling bins.

The company says it would amount to €20 a year, which is below what others have introduced.

Greyhound says it would strongly advocate an increase in recycling and where possible to take out unnecessary packaging from the system.

The Consumers' Association of Ireland spokesperson Dermot Jewell says households do not want more packaging, but now have to pay to get rid of it.

He said: "We can understand where it's coming from but the frustration is that the consumer is paying from the very beginning of the process, right through to the end, so the circle is complete.

"We think it's wrong to the degree that there is no passing back into the industry to make them responsible for the massive amount of packaging that consumer is now forced to pay to get rid of."