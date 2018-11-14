'People are assaulted no matter what you wear': Protesters call for overhaul of conduct of rape trials

Protests are taking place this afternoon calling for an overhaul of how rape trials are conducted.

It follows controversial remarks made in a recent case in Cork over a 17-year-old woman's thong.

Demonstrations are taking place in Dublin, Limerick and Cork with more planned for Belfast and Waterford.

Underwear and some of the signs on display at Cork rally @CorkEveningEcho pic.twitter.com/nXT1j9bYaZ — Gráinne McGuinness (@GMMcGuinness) November 14, 2018

People Before Profit Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger held up a lace thong in the Dail yesterday to highlight the issue.

Speaking at the protest in Dublin she says societal change is badly needed: "Judges and solicitors are using stereotypes that they believe will influence juries potentially so we need to change ideas in society.

"I would say a massive discussion on consent and the sex education bill should be prioritised and let's start in schools"

Protesters place underwear on the steps of the courthouse in #Cork city during #thisisnotconsent protest pic.twitter.com/pY4Dk9dIc8 — Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) November 14, 2018

Rita Harold from the feminist movement Rosa says what women wear is focused on too much in trials and society in general.

"We hear this a lot that you should take steps to protect yourself, in other words, dress conservatively and stay in places that you know are safe.

"That's not real. The reality is that people are assaulted no matter what you wear."

Protest in Dublin against victim blaming in the courts. Huge crowd for a lunchtime last minute protest. #consent #solidarity #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/fJpdKpx5TT — Kate O'Sullivan (@KateOSully) November 14, 2018

