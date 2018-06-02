Pensioner found dead by son in Limerick house fire

By David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating after a pensioner died in a house fire in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The man, in his 80s, was discovered unresponsive by his son who returned to the house in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said they do not suspect foul play.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal house fire in Keyes Park in Limerick City at 2am on June 2nd 2018. A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was discovered by the man's son who was returning home. He discovered the house filled with smoke and his father unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.”

“The scene in preserved for technical examination, but at this stage Gardaí believe the fire was accidental.”

A spokesperson at Munster Fire Control said it received a 999 alert to go to a house, at Keyes Park, Southill, Limerick city, at 1.38am.

Limerick City and County Fire Service dispatched three units to the scene, which was also attended by Gardaí and ambulance paramedics.

Initial reports from sources said there were “a number of people” reported to have been in the house at the time the 999 call was received.

A post mortem will be carried out on his body at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are investigating the fatal fire.