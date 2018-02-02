Penal Reform Trust calls for cut in use of solitary confinement in prisons

The Irish Prison Service is being urged to abolish the practice of solitary confinement.

A new report from the Irish Penal Reform Trust says nearly 400 prisoners are being locked up for at least 19 hours a day.

Its new report has found that the majority of prisoners on such "restricted regimes" are there for self-protection.

Executive Director of the trust is Deirdre Malone who says tackling violence in our jails should reduce the numbers in isolation.

She said: "Really there now needs to be a concerted effort to reduce violence in prison system and to do what we can to support staff and prisoners, and to make prisons safer."