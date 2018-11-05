Pedestrians warned over mobile phone use near Luas lines

A warning is going out to pedestrians not to use mobile phones near trams.

The safety record of the Luas is better than last year but distracted people are causing problems.

So far in 2018 there have been fewer incidents with motorists than in 2017.

In a safety message, operator Transdev says phones distract people and near misses with pedestrians are on the rise.

Luas drivers have seen people walking in recent years with earphones in, their head down, and their thumb firmly fixed on a screen.

More and more people do not look up or look left and right as they are distracted. Pedestrians walking out in front of an oncoming tram is a common experience.

Transdev says Luas drivers have an excellent safety record and are trained in defensive driving and in anticipating this type of behaviour.

But sometimes a pedestrian is taken to hospital with a serious injury.

It says motorists too are at risk.

Road Safety Authority research shows drivers are four times more likely to be in a crash when using a mobile phone while driving.

- Digital Desk