Pedestrian killed in Meath collision
A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a car in Meath.
It happened on the R162 Navan to Nobber road just after 10.30pm last night.
The male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan for a post-mortem.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was not injured.
The road has been closed while the scene is examined and Gardaí are investigating.
Digital Desk
