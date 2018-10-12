Pedestrian killed in Meath collision

A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a car in Meath.

It happened on the R162 Navan to Nobber road just after 10.30pm last night.

The male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan for a post-mortem.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

The road has been closed while the scene is examined and Gardaí are investigating.

Digital Desk