Pedestrian killed in early morning Offaly crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Co Offaly following the death of a pedestrian.

A collision involving a car and a pedestrian happened on the N420 between Clara and Tullamore at 12.10am this morning.

The collision occurred at Muinagh on the Clara Rd, just outside Tullamore.

A female pedestrian, 38, was seriously injured and taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The male driver of the car, 36, was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment. He is not believed to be in a serious condition.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

