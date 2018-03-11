Pedestrian killed in Donegal road collision

A pedestrian has died following a road collision in Donegal last night.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm at Bridgend on Inishowen peninsula when a silver Opel Omega car collided with two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Aughnegelvin Area Hospital.

The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

The driver on the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is being detained at Buncrana garda station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540. They are, in particular, appealing to a couple who flagged down a garda patrol car at a filling station in Brigend and reported the crash, to make contact with Buncrana garda station.

