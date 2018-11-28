Pedestrian killed after collision in Monaghan
28/11/2018 - 06:59:54Back to Road accident Ireland Home
A man has died following a collision in Co Monaghan overnight.
The pedestrian was struck by a car on Main Street in Castleblayney at around midnight.
A garda was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, however, the extent of their injuries are not known.
The scene in the town remains closed this morning to allow for a forensic examination to take place.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here