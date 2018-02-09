Pedestrian in his 90s dies after being knocked down in Cork

Gardai in Cork have renewed their appeal for witnesses following the death of an elderly man last night days after he was knocked down.

The man, who is in his 90s, was struck by a car while crossing the Blackrock Road, near Ballintemple Post Office, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition.

However, he died there last night. A post-mortem is due to take place today.

Gardai have spoken to the driver of the car, who remained at the scene.

But Sergeant Fergus Twomey, of Blackrock Garda Station, said gardai would also like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident.

"I am asking anybody who witnessed this accident to contact Blackrock Garda station at 021 4536690 or Anglesea Street Garda Station at 021 4522000," he said.