Pedestrian hit by a truck after 'serious' collision in Dublin

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a truck in Dublin.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash in Dublin city centre outside Phibsborough Shopping Centre.

The "serious collision' took place just after 2pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian has been taken to the Mater Hospital but their condition is unknown.

Gardai are currently at the scene diverting traffic, and the R135 Phibsboro Rd is currently closed from the North Circular Road junction to Connaught St.

Local diversions are in place and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

#DUBLIN Phibsborough Rd closed due to serious incident. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 25, 2018

