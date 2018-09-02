Pedestrian dies following M8 collision; gardaí investigating

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the M8 close to junction 11 earlier this evening.

A pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a truck at 5pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The southbound carriageway of the M8 motorway is closed between junctions 11 and 12 and diversions are in place.

- Digital desk