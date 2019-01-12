Pearse Street Train Station closed this weekend as repairs underway

Pearse Street Train Station in Dublin is closed for business this weekend to facilitate repair works.

Pearse Street Train Station, file photo

This is the second of 12 weekends of disruption at the station over the next year-and-a-half due to the works.

The station has been undergoing works on the 19th-century roof, with repairs beginning last September.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says alternative transfers will be put in place this weekend.

"DARTs will be operating from Howth and Malahide on the north side to Connolly and from Greystones on the south to Grand Canal Dock so Tara St and Pearse stations are closed.

"For the Rosslare trains, there will be bus transfers between Connolly and Bray for the trains which will continue onwards to Rosslare Europort," he added.