Pearse Doherty appointed SF Deputy Leader in the Dáil

Pearse Doherty has been appointed Sinn Féin's Deputy Leader in the Dáil.

Mary Lou McDonald says Mr Doherty will play an important role in advancing their work in Leinster House.

She has also appointed Jonathan O'Brien to take her vacant spot on the Public Accounts Committee.

Deputy McDonald is expected to announce a further party reshuffle in the party in the coming weeks.

- PA and Digital desk