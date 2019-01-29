Peadar Tóibín names new political party Aontú

Former Sinn Féin politician Peadar Tóibín has named his new political party Aontú.

Mr Tóibín unveiled the name in a post on Twitter ahead of a public meeting in Belfast on Monday night.

The Meath West TD said the city was chosen for the announcement because it was the birthplace of the United Irishmen.

In a tweet Mr Tóibín said: “Belfast was the birth place of the United Irishmen who fought for a free, independent and pluralist Ireland for Catholic, Protestant and Dissenter.

“In 30 minutes we will launch our new name and our vision in the same city.”

The tweet was accompanied by an image and the word Aontú, which means unity and consent.

Mr Tóibín resigned from Sinn Féin in November after 21 years as a member of the party, saying he was going to build a new 32-county movement.

He had been suspended by Sinn Féin after defying the party and voting against the proposed abortion legislation to allow terminations up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and in limited circumstances thereafter.

The Sinn Féin policy was to support the legislation.

Aontú is expected to run candidates in council elections in Northern Ireland and the Republic in May.

A united Ireland and economic justice are among Aontú’s key aims.

- Press Association