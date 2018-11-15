Peadar Tóibín announces resignation from Sinn Féin

Back to Ireland Home

Peadar Tóibín has resigned from Sinn Féin after 21 years in the party.

The Meath West TD had been on a six-month suspension from the party after he voted against legislation to allow for abortions in this country.

In his letter of resignation Mr Tóibín, a strong pro-life advocate, said he had not received a response to an email in which he asked if there was "a future" for him or other members of the party who are against the rollout of termination services.

He said he was leaving Sinn Fein with "a heavy heart" as he had poured all his efforts into the goals of achieving Irish unity and economic justice.

"This clearly is no longer enough," he wrote.

Writing to Sinn Fein party whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Mr Toibín said: "Over two weeks ago I wrote an email to the Cathaoirleach of the party. I also CC'd it to the leader and to yourself.

"The letter sought to find out was there a future for me and republicans like me to contribute to the development of the party in a fair and equal manner.

This email was never replied to. That may be an answer in itself.

KEYWORDS:

Peadar TóibínSinn Féin
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Correspondent

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland