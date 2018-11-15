Peadar Tóibín announces resignation from Sinn Féin

Peadar Tóibín has resigned from Sinn Féin after 21 years in the party.

The Meath West TD had been on a six-month suspension from the party after he voted against legislation to allow for abortions in this country.

In his letter of resignation Mr Tóibín, a strong pro-life advocate, said he had not received a response to an email in which he asked if there was "a future" for him or other members of the party who are against the rollout of termination services.

He said he was leaving Sinn Fein with "a heavy heart" as he had poured all his efforts into the goals of achieving Irish unity and economic justice.

"This clearly is no longer enough," he wrote.

It is with a heavy heart that I resign from Sinn Féin today. I have been a member of the party for 21 years. In that time I poured all my efforts into achieving Irish Unity & Economic Justice. This clearly is no longer enough. I will now help to build a new 32 County movement. pic.twitter.com/RqzimdR8Zp — Peadar Tóibín (@Toibin1) November 15, 2018

Writing to Sinn Fein party whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Mr Toibín said: "Over two weeks ago I wrote an email to the Cathaoirleach of the party. I also CC'd it to the leader and to yourself.

"The letter sought to find out was there a future for me and republicans like me to contribute to the development of the party in a fair and equal manner.