Peace in Ireland strongest legacy of the Good Friday Agreement, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said the strongest legacy of the Good Friday Agreement has been peace on our island.

A number of events are taking place in Belfast today to mark 20 years since the historic deal was signed.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe TD speaking at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Speaking in Dublin, Leo Varadkar said: "We no longer wake up in the morning to hear on the news that a man has been shot in Belfast.

"We no longer have violence on our island that’s anything approaching the kind of violence that many of grew up with or will remember from the times of the troubles."

He added that central to the Good Friday Agreement is power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

"Unfortunately, because institutions are not up and running we don’t have that second crucial element of the GFA in operation.

"But I strongly believe it is possible to put it back on track, to get those institutions back up and running again," said Mr Varadkar.

"It’s not the first time they’ve failed. But what that requires of course is compromise between the DUP and Sinn Féin the two largest parties by far in NI and also, I believe from initiatives by the British and Irish acting jointly to assist the parties to come to an agreement. It’s very much been my view and the view of the Tánaiste that we need to do that," he said.