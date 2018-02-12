Paul Williams pays tribute to Superintendent Colm Fox who was fatally injured at Ballymun Garda Station

Tributes are being paid to the senior garda who was overseeing the investigation into the Regency Shooting.

It is after Superintendent Colm Fox was found fatally injured at Ballymun Garda Station shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Flag at half mast after An investigation has begun into the death of a senior detective at Ballymun Garda Station.

Foul play is not suspected and Gardaí have referred the case to GSOC.

Crime Journalist Paul Williams says detective Fox was one of the country's most experienced criminal investigators.

He said: "I knew Colm Fox for well over 20 years.

"He came to protect my home and my family at one stage, he was based in Crumlin at the time.

"He was an extremely hard-working, dedicated and diligent police officer who was always prepared to go above and beyond the call of duty."

