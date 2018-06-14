Paul Reynolds tell tribunal Garda HQ had no influence on him

Paul Reynolds has told the Disclosures Tribunal that Garda Headquarters had no influence on him.

The RTE Crime Correspondent faced questioning on his reporting after he was given several copies of the O’Higgins report before it was published in May 2016.

One term of reference the Tribunal is examining is whether former Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan sought to influence broadcasts on RTE which allegedly branded Maurice McCabe as a liar and irresponsible.

Mr Reynolds said that did not happen.

Paul Reynolds at the Disclosures Tribunal. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

- Digital Desk