Patrick Hutch set to bring fresh challenge over prison transfer

A man charged with murder at the Regency Hotel in Dublin wants to bring a fresh challenge to his transfer from a medium security prison back to a prison for men on remand, the High Court has heard.

Last August, Patrick Hutch failed in a High Court challenge to his transfer from Wheatfield Prison to Cloverhill remand centre, which are on the same campus on the Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Mr Hutch (25), of Champions Avenue, Dublin, is pleading not guilty to the murder of David Byrne (34) at a boxing weigh-in at the former Regency Hotel and possession of three AK-47 rifles on February 16, 2016.

His trial before the non-jury Special Criminal Court stands adjourned and it is not known when it will resume. He has been on remand in relation to those charges for two years.

In his August challenge, he sought an order that his detention in Cloverhill was in breach of his rights under Article 40(2) of the Constitution giving a person the right to bring a High Court application claiming unlawful detention.

He claimed the transfer to Cloverhill left him isolated and unable to associate with other prisoners.

The governor of Cloverhill denied this and said he was moved because of “exceptional circumstances”.

The High Court found in August that he had been transferred to Cloverhill “for good reasons” and was put on a regime in the remand prison aimed at ensuring his safety.

The court also said judicial review proceedings were more appropriate for such a challenge rather than under Article 40 of the Constitution.

Today Hutch’s lawyers were given leave to apply next week for judicial review by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

The judge did so after he was told the deadline for making a judicial review in this case would be November 1.