Pat Rabbitte appointed Tusla chairperson

Former Minister Pat Rabbitte has been appointed chairperson of the board of Tusla.

The former Labour leader was appointed this morning after Cabinet approval.

Minister Katherine Zappone welcomed the appointment of Mr Rabbitte to the Child and Family Agency.

In a tweet, Minister Zappone said that Mr Rabbitte's record of strategic leadership will assist Tusla in meeting the challenges it faces.

In a statement, Minister Zappone expressed her gratitude to the outgoing Chairperson, Norah Gibbons.

"I am truly grateful to the outgoing Chairperson, Norah Gibbons, on completing her term as the first Chairperson of the Board of Tusla since its establishment in 2014.

"Norah has shown great commitment and determination in this role. I wish her every success for the future.”