Passport office to face questions from TDs over delays

The office in charge of issuing passports will be questioned by TDs today about why it is taking people so long to get one.

The Public Accounts Committee wants an explanation for the delays - with reports some people are waiting up to eight weeks to get their passport.

The committee's chair has called the situation a "mess" that has caused "unnecessary upset and trauma" for families going on holidays.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, cannot understand why it is taking the office so long to process applications.

He said: It really is beside me why the department hasn't got ahead of itself.

"Knowing that there was a big increase in people getting Irish passports and there should be well and truly bells ringing two or three months ago as opposed to now."