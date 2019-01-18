Passengers evacuated from area in Dublin Airport after fire alarm goes off

Passengers at Dublin Airport were evacuated from an area in Terminal 1 this morning.

They are now back moving through Terminal 1 following the 25-minute evacuation.

At 9.45am this morning airport officials evacuated an airside area due to the activation of a fire alarm.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure until staff checked the alarm.

By Digital Desk staff

