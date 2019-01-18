Passengers evacuated from area in Dublin Airport after fire alarm goes off
18/01/2019 - 11:54:59Back to Ireland Home
Passengers at Dublin Airport were evacuated from an area in Terminal 1 this morning.
They are now back moving through Terminal 1 following the 25-minute evacuation.
As a precaution, we temporarily evacuated an airside area of T1 for about 25 mins this morning while we checked a fire alarm activation. Passengers are moving through the area again now. The safety & security of passengers & airport staff is always our main priority.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 18, 2019
READ MORE: 'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda
At 9.45am this morning airport officials evacuated an airside area due to the activation of a fire alarm.
The decision was taken as a precautionary measure until staff checked the alarm.