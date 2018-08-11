Passengers affected by Ryanair strike reminded to 'keep receipts' for possible expense refunds

Passengers affected by strike action at Ryanair are being advised they are entitled to a refund of legitimate expenses.

The Consumer Association of Ireland says anyone re-routed by the strike action who has had to pay for meals or accommodation out of their own pocket are entitled to reimbursement.

Dermot Jewell, from the Consumer Association, says it is not considered a compensation element:

If they've gone for the option of re-routing then that's fair enough. The only possibility that they might be looking for a refund is in relation to meals and refreshments or some form of an overnight stay if that was not already provided to them.

"It's not a compensation element, it's an element that they're fully entitled to that was supposed to be provided by the airline.

The key element here is that you keep receipts and a full detailed receipt of what you paid for.

Digital Desk