Paschal Donohoe 'well aware of the concern' over vulture fund regulation

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he wants to see the strongest regulation possible when it comes to vulture funds.

However, Mr Donohoe would not say if he will support a Fianna Fáil bill that seeks to regulate them.

Around 25,000 non-performing mortgage loans are due to be sold this year by Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank, with fears they will end up in the hands of vultures.

The Finance Minister says he feels he can reach a deal with Fianna Fáil on their bill.

Mr Donohoe said: "I'm satisfied that I will be able to come to an agreement in this bill, or the implementation of it, that will deal with that matter.

"As Minister for Finance, I am well aware of the concern that people have in relation to this matter."