Paschal Donohoe says Sinn Féin not fit for government

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has repeated Fine Gael's stance that it won't consider going into government with Sinn Féin.

Mr Donohoe said this morning that Mary Lou Mc Donald's party "isn't fit" to run the country.

"Fine Gael will not be going into government with Sinn Féin," he said.

"They are not a party that are fit for government and we will not be serving in government with them."

His comments follow the controversy after Junior Minister Jim Daly said he had "no ideological objection" to joining forces.

In an interview with Hot Press magazine, the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People said "who knows" when discussing a potential partnership between the parties.

However, the suggestion has been slammed by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who said yesterday that Sinn Féin are "a Eurosceptic, high tax and sectarian party" who would not be suitable coalition partners.

