Parties to negotiate confidence and supply deal to keep Govt in place
01/11/2018
Talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail get back underway today aimed at keeping the current government in place.
Fine Gael want negotiations on renewing the confidence and supply agreement to be wrapped up quickly.
However, Fianna Fail have said there cannot be any deadlines set.
Health, housing and broadband are expected to be some of the main talking points when representatives from both parties meet later.
