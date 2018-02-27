Part of Limerick city closed off as injured man is winched by crane from office block development

By David Raleigh

Part of Limerick city centre was closed off by gardai this morning while a construction worker was winched by a crane from the third floor of a multi-storey office block development to a waiting ambulance after suffering a back injury.

The man, in his mid-30s, was working on scaffolding at the site of the €18m Gardens International office tower when he suddenly needed medical attention.

Henry Street and Lower Glentworth Street were closed by gardai for nearly an hour as firefighters and paramedics attended the man.

Pic: Brendan Gleeson.

Thirteen firefighters attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in four crews. Limerick Fire Control were called to the scene shortly before 10am.

Speaking at the scene, Chief Fire Officer, James Kearns, said: “We got the call saying there was a casualty in the work site in a compromised position. When we came on site they brought us up to the third floor. He was on a scaffold and there was scaffolders there and they had the scaffolding adjusted and ready.”

A multi-agency emergency services response swung into action, involving firefighters, gardai, and paramedics.

Pic: Brendan Gleeson.

A multi-agency emergency services response swung into action, involving firefighters, gardai, and paramedics.

The man, who was discovered on scaffolding inside the building, was assessed by paramedics, and then placed on a spinal board, and lowered to the ground in a steel cradle basket by crane before being stretchered into a waiting ambulance.

Officer Kearns said: “We met with paramedics and they came up with us and assessed the situation. We used the on-site rescue cradle to take him down, but we had to get from the scaffold inside the building out into the cradle, so there was a bit of work in that.”

“The medics took care of him and the lads moved him out into the crane basket and we lowered the crane basket and then down onto the ground via a line.”

“Health and safety is everything, and all works on site were stopped by the project manager. Scaffolders were in position to adjust the scaffold as we were moving the casualty.”

“Everything was safe, harnesses were used, and the paramedics were kept safe as well and into the cradle.”

Pic: Brendan Gleeson.

As the cradle basket carrying the casualty and emergency service workers left the building, firefighters used ropes to guide it to ground level “to stop the wind from shaking the basket around”, Officer Kearns said.

“He was on the scaffold inside in the building, on the third floor…on the boards on the scaffolding. The casualty was taken care of and put on a scoop stretcher and then vac-matted and kept nice and warm,” Officer Kearns said.

A statement from JJ Rhatigan Building Contractors read: "Early this morning a man experienced a back spasm while working on scaffolding on the Gardens International site in Limerick City. An emergency plan was activated and, given the confined nature of where the scaffolder was working, our Health & Safety team called the emergency services."

"He was brought from the site to University Hospital Limerick for assessment. We understand the man’s injuries are not serious and we have informed the Health and Safety Authority of the incident."