Part of human body found by fishermen off Cork coast
22/01/2019 - 17:52:00
Part of a human body was found by fishermen off the Cork coast at the weekend.
The discovery was made early on Saturday morning by crew members 180 nautical miles from Castletownbere.
The remains were brought ashore on Sunday morning and removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem took place today.
DNA samples have been taken and investigations are now underway to establish the gender and identity of the person.
