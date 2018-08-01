Part of Dublin stabbing victim's ear found near his blood-covered bedroom

Update 2.35pm: A man in his 40s has been stabbed in Dublin.

Part of his ear was also found in the hallway of his flat at Whitefriar Gardens in the city.

It happened just before 10am, he was taken to hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

A man living nearby said he saw the victim afterwards:

He was lying face down, blue bottoms on him, no t-shirt on top, just blood. It looked like wounds, he said.

"You could see his bedroom was covered in blood on the floor. It wasn't a nice sight."

Earlier: Part of a human ear found in Dublin

Part of a human ear has been found in Dublin's south inner city this morning.

This grim discovery was made at around 9.45am at a block of flats at Whitefriar Gardens in Dublin 8.

Gardai have confirmed part of a human ear was found.

The area has been sealed off and the ear has been taken to be forensically tested.

Locals say somebody may have been stabbed but details are still unclear.

Detectives say their investigations are ongoing - anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street garda station.

Digital Desk