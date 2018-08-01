Part of a human ear found in Dublin

Part of a human ear has been found in Dublin's south inner city this morning.

This grim discovery was made at around 9.45am at a block of flats at Whitefriar Gardens in Dublin 8.

Gardai have confirmed part of a human ear was found.

The area has been sealed off and the ear has been taken to be forensically tested.

Locals say somebody may have been stabbed but details are still unclear.

Detectives say their investigations are ongoing - anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street garda station.

Digital Desk