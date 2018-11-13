Parking fees to increase in Dublin next summer
13/11/2018 - 07:43:00Back to Ireland Home
It could cost you more to park your car in Dublin city centre from next summer.
Motorists are facing fees of €3.20 per hour to encourage more people to cycle and use public transport.
The measures, if passed by Dublin City Council, will see parking charges increased by about 10% in yellow and red zones from July.
The price hikes would generate an extra €3 million a year, which will fund transport related services.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here